Tascet partners Secured2 to launch data security product

Algo5 aims to protect data against both internal and external breaches, hacks, and disasters. It’s a combination of Tascet’s SuperToken, which verifies a user’s identity and Secured2’s Beyond Encryption, which protects data from the origination of a document to an endpoint of cloud, local, or hybrid storage.

Algo5 enables the shrinking, shredding, and dispersing of data to numerous locations, each with its own encryption. To retrieve the data, users must be authorised and verified through SuperToken.

Tascet is an information technology company providing software that enables risk management, fraud prevention and consumer protection.

Secured2 is a software company aiming to secure customers data and develop solutions that prevent data theft, by also reducing the size of data.