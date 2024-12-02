Tascent launches mobile biometric device for iPhone

Supporting iris, face, fingerprint, and voice biometrics, Tascent M6 is designed to be used with a range of applications including consumer travel, financial services, public safety and humanitarian aid.

The product is offered in two configurations, with one supporting fingerprint, face, and voice biometrics and the other enabling the full complement of iris, fingerprint, face and voice biometrics.

Tascent M6 is powered by biometric sensors, including Tascent’s iris imaging system and Integrated Biometrics‘ Sherlock fingerprint sensor.

The Made for iPhone product leverages iOS and the iPhone to deliver capabilities that help deploy biometrics and identity, including FIPS 140-2-certified encryption, MDM readiness, advanced wireless communications, GPS, and the iSight camera itself.

Tascent is a company with expertise in biometric identity products and solutions, especially for travel and commerce sectors.