Symantec launches website encryption service

The new product is called Encryption Everywhere, and it will be offered through hosting providers. According to the announcement, there will be a couple of levels of encryption and general protection the new service will offer

The security company says there are a couple of reasons why webmasters should encrypt the data on their sites: first, it will help protect their customer data, which should be enough in its own right. But besides keeping the business safe, it will also do good for the company brand.