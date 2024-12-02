Symantec enables encryption for web host providers

Encryption Everywhere enables web hosting providers to integrate encryption into websites the moment they are created. This feature secures customer data put up on a businesss website.

With this service, web hosting providers can offer a variety of options, including basic website encryption, as well as several security packages with strong levels of website validation and protection.

Roxane Divol, senior VP and general manager, Website Security at Symantec, said only about 3% of websites are encrypted, which means cybercriminals have been able to take advantage of webs lack of security.

In related news, Google announced they will push unencrypted websites down in search ranking results. Websites that want to remain viable in search results will need to at least use basic encryption by 2018.