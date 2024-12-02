SyferLock to provide authentication solutions to OpenIAM

SyferLock’s software-based authentication solutions now provide stronger access controls for OpenIAM’s IAM solutions, without the need for hardware tokens and without mobile device dependency like SMS-based solutions.

SyferLock’s GridGuard delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilising patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into secure one-time passwords or PINs (OTPs). SyferLock’s solutions enable enterprises to address strong authentication across a range of use cases and with a range of platforms.

SyferLock is a provider of token-less OTP authentication solutions utilising patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into device-less one-time passwords/PINs (OTPs).

OpenIAM is an Identity and Access Management infrastructure that provides a strong security foundation to provision users and authenticate and authorise access to enterprise systems.