SWIFT urges banks to bolster cybersecurity

Brussels-based SWIFT advised banks to bolster security of computers used to transfer money since Bangladesh Bank lost USD 81 million in a February 2016 cyber heist that targeted central bank computers used to move funds. Furthermore, the new warning provided detail on some new techniques being used by the hackers.

“Adversaries have advanced their knowledge,” SWIFT said in a 16-page report co-written with BAE Systems’ cyber security division. “No system can be assumed to be totally infallible, or immune to attack.”

In October 2017, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that Far Eastern International Bank lost USD 500,000 in a cyber-heist. Also at the beginning of November 2017, Nepal’s NIC Asia Bank lost USD 580,000 in a similar attack, two Nepali officials told Reuters.