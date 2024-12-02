Survey results suggest digital inroads for companies

The study called ‘Are Businesses Really Digitally Transforming or Living in Digital Denial’ had more than 700 decision makers surveyed on the current state of digital business and the results indicate significant digital denial.

Survey respondents included a mix of professionals like heads of marketing, digital and IT and developers, IT architects, directors, engineers and line of business managers. These individuals represent organisations ranging from SMBs through large global enterprises.

Key findings from the survey concluded that 96% of organisations see digital transformation as important or critical, yet 62% say their organisation is in denial about the need to transform digitally. 86% of respondents say they have two years to make inroads before suffering financial or competitive consequences (55% say a year or less) and 59% are worried they may already be too late

In the UK, the key advocates for digital change are CEO’s at 52%, compared to just 36% of CMO’s. 72% feel IT is more likely to be the final decision maker/budget holder for digital initiatives, 78% say better alignment of IT and marketing is needed to deliver on digital transformation efforts and 70% consider a reliance on the IT team as being the biggest barrier to delivering compelling customer experience.

Mark Troester, VP on Digital Solutions at Progress, said there needs to be a rapid awakening and acceptance that organisations must digitally transform to survive. Broad ‘digital’ concern has been palpable, but now there are data to prove it.