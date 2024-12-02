Suprema launches biometric access control solution

Packed in a rugged IP67/IK08 housing, the device provides live fingerprint detection technology and dual-band multi RFID reading technology compatible to HID multiCLASS.

Along with BioEntry W2, Supremas fingerprint terminals, including BioStation A2(TM) and BioStation L2(TM), feature industrys secure anti-spoofing live finger detection technology. Supremas patented live fingerprint detection technology blends its features of image analysis techniques and optical engineering to eliminate possible fraud.

Suprema will also lauch BioStar TA, the latest version of BioStar 2(TM) security platform with an update in Time and Attendance features. While previous versions major focus was set on providing access control features and development support for integrators, BioStar TA is to provide time and attendance functionalities to BioStar 2.

Suprema is a biometrics research and manufacturing company which provides fingerprint IP readers for physical access control systems, USB readers for PC authentication and core fingerprint modules for embedded applications.