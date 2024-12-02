Sumsub joined the MENA Fintech Association





By joining the association, Samsub aims to drive business growth in the MENA region, raise identity fraud awareness, and foster innovation in the fintech sector. Moreover, this partnership underlines Sumsub's adherence to establishing key industry connections for the fintech landscape in the Middle East and African markets and aims to build a safer digital environment based on specially tailored technologies.









A partnership to strengthen the fintech ecosystem in the region

The MENA FinTech Association is a global group that brings together fintech companies, startups, investors, regulators, influencers, and academia to advance the fintech industry in the Middle East and Africa. As a not-for-profit organisation, it provides opportunities for fintech startups and established players to connect, foster innovation, and promote inclusivity.

Becoming an MFTA member in December 2023, Sumsub is committed to contributing to the regional fintech ecosystem by sharing its expertise in anti-fraud measures, compliance with regulatory requirements and KYC, KYB, and transaction monitoring for fintechs.

According to the official press release, this partnership is projected to develop the entire fintech community in the MENA region, driving more solutions and projects. Sumsub will also moderate conversations within the policy and regulations working group, collaborating with industry peers to host panel discussions, workshops, and reports aimed at advancing the industry.

Commenting on the partnership, the association’s officials stated that Sumsub's expertise in KYC, KYB, and transaction monitoring will support their previous work to strengthen the fintech ecosystem in the region. Moreover, Sumsub's willingness to share insights and actively participate in Policy and Regulations Working Group discussions aligns with the company's mission to foster collaborations. On this, Sumsub added that partnering with the MENA FinTtech Association marks a new level of presence in the region for the company and an opportunity to capitalise on years of experience in the verification, anti-fraud, and compliance sector.



More about Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform securing the entire user journey, with more than 2.000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce, and gaming industries. The company provide customisable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring, and fraud prevention solutions, orchestrating the verification process for its customers to meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

In December 2023, Sumsub also joined the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) to further solidify its commitment to improving the fintech landscape in Singapore. By joining the SFA, the company aimed to support its dedication to increasing innovation, creating industry connections, and contributing to the Singaporean fintech sector.