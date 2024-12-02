Standard Bank adopts biometrics for banking

Standard Bank iPhone and iPad users with device fingerprint readers were recently upgraded to use the hardware to log on to the banking application.

So far in South Africa, Samsung and Huawei are the only other brands that offer fingerprint access.

But in case not all customers are ready to make the jump to biometric banking, the traditional PIN will continue to be available and features such as adding beneficiaries will demand additional security on the application.

Juniper Research predicts that the number of people downloading biometric enabled applications are expected to increase from six million in 2015 to over 770 million per year by 2019.

While biometric ATMs are already available in Brazil and Kenya, the technology has been also been used successfully to manage elections in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Nigeria.