Sphonic offers fraud prevention solution to UNSHACKLED.com

Sphonics core product WFM, acts as a Context-Broker that leverages data points from data vendors and risk management technologies through a workflow engine. WFM enables access to vendor services through a single RESTful API, removing the complexity of multiple integrations, alongside Sphonic’s flow-control logic within the platform driving real-time insight to detect fraud efficiently as well as identifying genuine consumer behaviour.

Sphonic is the trading name of Symphonic Solutions Limited with offices in UK and the US. Sphonic has created a suite of products to ensure its clients achieve the right balance in protection and customer experience.

UNSHACKLED.com is a UK-based online mobile retailer which sells mobile phone handsets and SIM deals independently.