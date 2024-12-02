South African TransUnion partners OneVault for biometric voice bank

In partnership with biometrics company OneVault, the national voice bank claims to reduce call-handling times for organisations that employ voice biometrics and improve customer and agent satisfaction.

TransUnion cites global studies that suggested users experience approximately 80% faster authentication via voice biometrics, with approximately 90% of users preferring the solution.

South Africa, like the rest of the world, is encouraging transactions and product applications to shift online, but consequently is seeing a boost in identity theft and in card transaction fraud. Consumers are increasingly vulnerable and technologies such as voice biometrics provide additional security measures that help address these concerns.