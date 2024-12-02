Solera to acquire Digidentity

Digidentity first received an early-stage venture capital investment from Solera in 2010 and today provides digital identity verification solutions for brands and organisations, including the governments of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Digidentity provides end-to-end identity certification solutions for businesses and consumers that engage anywhere online. The companys validation and authentication systems create secure environments for digital transactions across industries that include banking and insurance, transportation and logistics, government services, regulatory affairs, and electronic commerce.

Solera will leverage Digidentitys proprietary technology stack in service and solutions that address the rising security concerns around connected cars, smart homes and IoT devices, as well as Soleras risk and asset management solutions for the automotive and home lifecycle ecosystems.

Solera Holding is a company specialised in data and software for automotive, home ownership and personal identity management.