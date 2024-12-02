Socure reveals new interface for digital identity verification

The ID+ product suite enables manual review teams to automate the traditionally labourious process of quickly decisioning new consumers, better assess risks and prevent fraud and identity theft. It has been particularly useful for confirming the identities of those outside of traditional credit systems, including millennials and other ‘thin-file’ consumers.

The company confirmed that some financial organizations, including digital banking firms, online lending platforms, and digital wealth management companies are using Socure to consolidate their digital identity and KYC verification processes.

Socure clients using the current version of the ID+ product suite will be able to leverage the new dashboard in the coming weeks.

Socure is a pioneer in digital identity verification. Its Social Biometrics technology applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques on trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, social media and the broader Internet to authenticate identities in real-time. For more information about Socure, please check the profile in the company database.