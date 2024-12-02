SMEs particularly vulnerable in case of cyberattacks, study finds

The study, conducted by Juniper Research, uncovers the fact that SMEs have spent less than USD 4,000 on cybersecurity measures in 2017, and are more likely to run older software, recently exploited by cyberattacks.

Furthermore, The Future of Cybercrime & Security: Enterprise Threats & Mitigation 2017-2020, a new report by Juniper Research, has found that criminal data breaches will cost businesses a total of USD 8 trillion over the next 5 years, as a result of higher levels of internet connectivity and inadequate enterprise wide security.

The research also estimates that the number of personal data record stolen by cybercriminal will reach 2.8 billion by 2020, despite the emergence of new and innovative cybersecurity solutions. The problems become acute especially when integrating new and old systems without regard to overall network security.