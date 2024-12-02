Smart Card Alliance expands focus to Internet of Things

Similar to other Smart Card Alliance councils, the IoT Security Council will provide guidance and insights through white papers, briefs, webinars, seminars, infographics, and a variety of other resource formats.

Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Smart Card Alliance, said The IoT Security Council will provide a single forum where all industry stakeholders can network, share implementation experiences, and discuss applications and security approaches, as well as provide best practices and education to the industry to promote security and privacy.

The Smart Card Alliance has shared its IoT knowledge in other markets including payments, transportation, government, identity, mobile and healthcare.