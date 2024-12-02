Singular Payments partners CardConnect for merchants` security

CardConnect’s payments suite contains two proprietary solutions: the CardPointe Payments Platform and CardSecure. CardPointe allows Singular Payments customers to accept payments, manage transactions, create bill plans, build receipts and more. CardSecure embodies the measures that CardConnect has taken to assure the security available in the payments industry through a combination of patented P2PE and tokenization.

Singular Payments and CardConnect’s partnership brings patented security measures to merchants, reducing the challenges businesses encounter with PCI compliance for card-present and card-not-present transactions.

CardConnect is a payments technology company that provides solutions for companies accepting bank card transactions and storing sensitive data.

Singular Payments is a sales and marketing company serving the payment processing industry with flat rate billing model that simplifies accepting credit/debit cards for small to medium-size merchants.