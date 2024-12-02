Signifyd secures USD 19 mln to boost machine learning technology

Backers included the Menlo Ventures, TriplePoint Capital and American Express Ventures.

Founded by ex-PayPal fraud and risk experts Raj Ramanand and Mike Liberty, Signifyd provides E-Commerce Assurance, a financial guarantee protecting online retailers in the case of chargebacks.

The solution is supported by a full-service machine learning platform that automates fraud prevention allowing businesses to increase sales and open new markets while reducing risk.

The company monetizes by charging clients up to 1% of transaction revenue. The company claims merchants can see up to 20% increases in their margins.