Signicat brings out new mobile authentication product

MobileID works by turning a consumer smart device into a security credential. The device becomes the ‘something you have’ factor for authentication, while a PIN code becomes the ‘something you know’ and biometric data such as fingerprints can be used as a third ‘something you are’ factor.

The solution allows banks and other financial service providers to offer multi-factor authentication without the need to provision additional hardware or demand that customers copy and paste a one-time password from an SMS or a separate application.

Signicat provides electronic identity and electronic signature solutions in Europe which are used by banks and financial institutions, insurance companies, government agencies and large corporations as well as SMEs. For more information about Signicat, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.