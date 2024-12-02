Signicat acquires in-app authentication solution provider Encap Security

Encap Security was founded in 2006, and spun out from a project by Norwegian banks to create a software-based mobile ID solution. Encap’s SCA platform is used across Europe by clients in regulated markets, especially financial services, for customer mobile authentication and security for all digital use cases and across all channels.

Signicat and Encap have worked together as trusted partners for over 10 years. The acquisition brings together Signicat’s expertise in digital identity, onboarding, and signing and Encap’s experience in authentication solutions. Signicat now offers the technology that regulated businesses require on a global basis to verify, onboard, and authenticate across the entire customer lifecycle, including digital signatures and payment authorisation via mobile – all compliant with the demands of PSD2 SCA.