Sift Science and allpago: technology innovators at MRC

Sift Science uses machine learning technology to power online trust for thousands of websites and mobile applications across the world. Apps and websites worldwide send data in real time using Sift Science’s REST APIs, JavaScript snippet, and mobile SDK. The company’s technology analyses data instantly, connecting thousands of unconnected clues to identify fraud and abuse. Analysts can also use the Sift Science console to investigate fraud and create smart workflows.

allpago has received the MRC Technology Peoples Choice Award by the public through online voting for their payment services in Latin America. The payments’ provider aggregates the relevant payment methods in the region and offers legal and tax advice. The integration is done through one single API.

The MRC is a global trade association providing a platform for ecommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information.