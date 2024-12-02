SIA, Inform join forces for online fraud detection in digital payments

Under the terms of the agreement, SIA has integrated Inform’s RiskShield solution within its own acquiring infrastructure. The collaboration, initially focused on safeguarding SIA’s card acquiring business, will be extended to instant payments, ecommerce transactions and, in the near future, bank accounts and Telco services.

RiskShield is a multi-channel fraud detection and prevention solution that integrates software technologies such as fuzzy logic, dynamic profiling and machine learning capabilities in a single platform to monitor more than 5,000 payment and card transactions per second.

SIA Group provides its services in over 40 countries, and also operates through its subsidiaries in Hungary and South Africa. The company has offices in Milan, Brussels and Utrecht. In 2014, SIA managed 9.2 billion clearing transactions, 3.6 billion card payments, 3 billion payments, 30.2 billion financial transactions and carried 326 terabytes of data on the network. The Group is made up of six companies: the parent SIA, the Italian companies Emmecom (innovative network applications for banks and businesses), Pi4Pay (services for Payment Institutions), and TSP (front-end services for companies and P.A.), Perago in South Africa and SIA Central Europe in Hungary. The Group, which has approximately 1,500 employees, closed 2014 with revenues of EUR 426.3 million.

