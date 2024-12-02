SEON teams up with Creditstar





The Intelligence Tool scans open-source databases to gather additional information about users based on factors such as email address, phone number or IP address. The phone API aggregates data sources, including social media accounts, to confirm identities and flag suspicious users.

By integrating the Intelligence Tool, Creditstar will improve the performance of credit risk assessments, and unlock a wealth of additional data about any potential customers which will in turn reduce time spent tracing applicants to confirm their identity.