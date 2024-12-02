SecureAuth rolls out adaptive authentication solution for Office 365

By providing adaptive authentication for all Office 365 mail clients – including Microsoft Outlook and third-party applications, such as Apple Mail, the tech company is protecting a popular SaaS application from increasing cyber-attacks.

SecureAuth’s solution uses adaptive authentication, risk analysis capabilities, and multi-factor authentication methods. Furthermore, this multi-layered security approach combines techniques such as geographic location analysis, device recognition, IP address based threat services, and phone fraud prevention.

The system triggers multi-factor authentication only when it determines a logon to be a potential risk. If there is no risk present, multi-factor authentication is not required, ensuring that access remains easy, convenient, and secure.