Second bank hit by malware attack, according to Swift

The organization, a Belgian co-operative owned by member banks, said that forensic experts believe the second case showed that the Bangladesh heist was not a single occurrence, but part of a wider and highly adaptive campaign targeting banks.

News of a second case comes as law enforcement authorities in Bangladesh and elsewhere investigate the February cyber theft from the Bangladesh central bank account at the New York Federal Reserve Bank. Swift has acknowledged that that scheme involved altering Swift software to hide evidence of fraudulent transfers, but that its core messaging system was not harmed.

In both cases Swift said insiders or cyber attackers had succeeded in penetrating the targeted banks’ systems, obtaining user credentials and submitting fraudulent Swift messages that correspond with transfers of money.