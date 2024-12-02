Santander InnoVentures reveals investment in Socure

Socure, headquartered in New York, utilises trusted data from the digital footprint of consumers, including social media, to accurately and efficiently confirm the identity of consumers in real-time. Socure is primarily used within financial institutions for activities such as the opening of new bank accounts or the issuing of credit/debit cards. The technology has further applications across fraud prevention and compliance, ensuring firms meet requirements of directives such as anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. Current Socure customers include Kabbage and StashInvest, and partners Feedzai.

This latest investment is Santander InnoVentures’ ninth since its creation in 2014 – other recent investments include digital wealth advisory platform SigFig, and blockchain intelligence firm Elliptic.

Santander InnoVentures is a FinTech venture capital fund fully-owned by Grupo Santander. The fund is stage-agnostic and invests both capital and resources in companies globally. Banco Santander is a retail and commercial bank based in Spain, with a market share in 10 core countries in Europe and the Americas.

Socure is a digital identity verification solutions provider. Its technology applies machine-learning techniques with biometrics and trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, IP, social media and the broader internet to power next-generation multi-factor authentication in real-time.