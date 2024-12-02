Sanoïa joins security association Eurosmart

Sanoïa provides e-health solutions for patients suffering from chronic diseases and helps them to better communicate with health professionals. Sanoia has been working on the deployment of connected objects for two years in order to efficiently accompany patients.

The IoT is revolutionizing the way we perceive the world. Smart devices such as health solutions, smartwatches, fitness trackers or data glasses will be connected to each other and to the mobile network.

As the Internet of Things is rapidly expanding, Eurosmart is launching a new committee specialising in the IoT. The committee will consolidate the expertise of its members and channel the Eurosmart positions into the political discussions that are just beginning at the European level.