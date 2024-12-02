Samsung SDS to integrate BioCatch to its biometric authentication platform

Nexsign is Samsungs FIDO-certified biometric authentication software for the enterprise that allows users to forgot the use of passwords multiple times and use fingerprint, face, and voice for logins.

BioCatchs solution, which will continuously monitor users after login by mapping their behavioural patterns, will add to FIDOs device and server-level protection. The technology validates user interaction using 500 different parameters during a session to determine whether the user is a human imposter, malware, or bot. When users log on to a mobile app, it will require step-up authentication or additional biometric tests; one or more depending on transaction.

BioCatch offers a range of behavioral authentication and threat detection solutions for web and mobile applications.