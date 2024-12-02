Samsung patents vein authentication smartwatch

The process would not fit in a wrist band and conduct all authentication there. Rather, it would target an authentication region on the hand and record the structure of the veins.

However, in the patent filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Samsung does say that the watch would have the capability to also detect the users pulse and even their body temperature. In the patent, the OEM describes various functionalities such as personalising music lists, authenticating credit card transactions and logging in to social media.