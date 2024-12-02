Salt Security raises USD 140 mln at USD 1.4 bln valuation

The latest investment brings the valuation of Salt Security to USD 1.4 billion. Salt Security will use the additional capital to expand R&D investment, fuel sales and marketing, and more rapidly grow its international operations to address the growing number of cyber threats targeting APIs.

The investment by CapitalG, less than eight months after Salt Security raised its USD 70 million Series C round, comes as demand for API security surges, with businesses needing to protect the APIs driving their digital transformation, application mobilisation, and other IT modernisation initiatives. This round brings the company’s total funding to USD 271 million, with USD 210 million raised in the last 12 months.

All the investors who have backed Salt Security in previous rounds also participated in this raise, including Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, Advent International, Alkeon Capital, and DFJ Growth.