Safran, FotoNation to deliver iris authentication biometric security solution

The cooperation agreement aims to deliver iris authentication biometric security solution for mobile devices to the Indian market. The agreement includes a cross-license of Safran Identity & Securitys and FotoNations relevant patented iris capture, recognition and control technologies for enabling delivery of a unique system for mobile devices. This joint solution, named BioNetra, will verify subject identity under a broad range of lighting and environmental conditions.

Linked to the Indian Aadhaar program, this solution will allow consumers to carry out online operations with strong authentication for any secure online services in connection with banking, telecoms, government services or healthcare.