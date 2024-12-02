Russian banks affected by WannaCry cyber attack

The WannaCry attack was global in scale, affecting numerous countries, but Russia was among the hardest hit, with the attack exposing security flaws in some of its largest institutions. The bank added that the consequences of the hacking attack had been dealt with quickly, according to Reuters. Nevertheless, before the WannaCry attack on May 12, the central bank had sent recommendations to Russian banks in April 2017 to update their Windows software.

Sberbank, a large Russian bank, announced that it had been attacked by a virus but that its systems were not infected. Another Russian bank, VTB did not comment for Reuters on whether it was attacked but said its systems and of those of its VTB24 retail banking business were operating normally.

Previously, the central bank had said Russian banks were targeted in the global cyber extortion campaign, but that the attack had been unsuccessful.