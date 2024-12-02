RSA unveils products to help companies with GDPR compliance

GDPR is forcing companies around the world to revisit and revise how they manage and protect data in todays interconnected online landscape. New RSA Archer offerings around Data Governance and Privacy Program Management can be paired with RSA NetWitness to help speed breach response, and RSA SecurID to deliver identity and data access assurance to further continuous compliance capabilities.

The RSA Archer Suite is designed to enable organizations to manage multiple dimensions of risk with solutions built on industry standards and best practices on one configurable, integrated software platform. RSA NetWitness Suite is designed to scan the entire infrastructure for indications of an attack, and uses behavioral analysis and machine learning to help better understand the scope and nature of a breach. The RSA SecurID Suite, including RSA SecurID Access and RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle, helps organizations of all sizes to minimize identity risk and deliver secure access to their workforce.

RSA Security is a provider of security solutions RSA offering solutions in identity assurance & access control, encryption & key management, compliance & security information management and fraud protection.