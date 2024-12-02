RSA adds mobile multi-factor authentication options to its ID assurance solution

The mobile multi-factor authentication options are push notification/approval, biometrics (fingerprint, eye-print), Fast Identity Online (FIDO) token, and hardware and software tokens.

New capabilities include a cloud-based Authentication-as-a-Service option aimed at delivering access to both on-premises and cloud-based resources and systems, and additional dynamic, risk scoring functionality that is designed to deliver secure access for users.

The newly launched identity assurance technology is designed to validate the legitimacy of access attempts by dynamically evaluating a significant number and varied types of user characteristics (e.g., role, location, IP address, device type, time of attempted login, etc.). This data is correlated and analysed along with the risk associated with the asset they are trying to access to make authentication decisions, in real time.

