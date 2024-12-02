Rivetz introduces decentralized cybersecurity token

The solution enables multi-factor authentication across devices, to achieve security at the transaction and authentication level. Moreover, it will enable peer-to-peer transactions to have provable cyber controls that become a permanent part of the blockchain record, providing cryptographic proof that the measured protections were in place before a transaction. The app checks the status of a device before undertaking a task, such as connecting to the cloud.

Rvt token is built on a technology that has already been delivered on over a billion devices containing ARM-compatible processors. It takes advantage of the established features of the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to provide a vault on the device to enable machine execution of instructions that are subject to owner-led policy.

The launch of the RvT token sale is expected to take place on July 25, 2017.