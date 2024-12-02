RiskIQ launches security intelligence services to detect cyber attacks

RiskIQ has provided defenders with access to Internet datasets, analytics and machine learning to stay one step ahead. With Security Intelligence Services, RiskIQ now detects unknown threats at the source and tracks how attacks change and spread in real-time.

RiskIQ Attack Analytics, a proprietary RiskIQ dataset, is based on malicious observations inside of real-time Internet datasets. As attacks evolve and propagate outside of your network, RiskIQ behavioral analytics identifies cyber threats and provides customers with filtered lists of known bad hosts, domains, IPs and URLs.

Customers can access RiskIQ Security Intelligence Services through a sandbox to test data structures and explore information via an interactive application programming interface (API) and documentation. Data from RiskIQ Security Intelligence Services can then be integrated with commonly used security platforms to investigate and protect against threats such as malware hosting and distribution, phishing or email abuse.

RiskIQ is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations discover and protect their external facing known, unknown and third-party web, mobile and social digital assets.