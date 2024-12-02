Risk managers believe chances of fraud events have increased

According to a survey conducted by The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), 45% of respondents say that the probability of a high-impact event in the global financial system has increased, up from 29% since Q1 2015.

Cyber risk remains the number one concern, with 37% citing it as the single biggest risk to the broader economy - albeit lower than 46% half a year ago.

Other risks that respondents highlighted included geopolitical risk, the impact of new regulations, an economic slowdown outside the European Union (EU) and the US, and US Federal Reserve monetary policy.

European-based respondents tended to rank geopolitical risk highest, while respondents located in the Asia-Pacific region or working for Asia-Pacific firms were concerned about an economic slowdown outside of the EU and the US, DTCC said.

72% of all respondents said their firms have increased the amount of resources dedicated to identifying, monitoring and mitigating systemic risks over 2015.