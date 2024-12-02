Recurly and Kount team up to help merchants fight fraud

Together, Kount and Recurly protect the revenue of subscription-based businesses from the losses and operational overhead caused by card-not-present fraud.

Credit card fraud, especially the category of card-not-present (CNP) fraud, is a major concern for subscription businesses. Javelin Strategy & Research predicts that CNP fraud, which includes online transactions, to be nearly four times greater than point-of-sale card fraud by 2018. Further driving CNP fraud growth is the U.S. rollout of EMV credit cards, designed to augment point-of-sale transaction security, which shift fraudsters efforts from physical to digital channels.

Kount’s platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online and mobile businesses accept more orders. Kounts proprietary technology reviews billions of data points and provides maximum protection for some of the worlds best-known brands.