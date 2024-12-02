Ravelin secures PCI DSS certification

Ravelin is specialised in applying machine learning, artificial intelligence, graph networks and behavioural analytics to provide fraud detection. Now, the fraud specialists have secured PCI DSS certification to enable the company to track fraudulent cards between clients and prevent the cards from being used across all their merchants.

The cardholder data that Ravelin now has access to has been tokenised, which means it is not in a format readable to humans, ensuring that the numbers can never be compromised. Ravelin team has no access to card details, in order to respect data privacy.

Leonard Austin, CTO at Ravelin, said that before securing PCI compliance, the company was unable to access the raw card numbers for each client, but now, the company can take that raw data and create credit card fingerprints that can essentially be shared across merchants.

He added that PCI Compliance is still ultimately a necessary step towards the overall goal of keeping sensitive data secure.

