Qatari bank launches biometric ATMs

Biometric authentication will replace PINs and passwords on Commercial Bank ATMs with the scope of speeding up authentication and accelerate ATM transactions.

The bank will deploy a finger vein biometric technology that seeks to give customers secure access to ATM machines and set a new authentication technology standard to protect customers’ accounts.

The biometric service will be provided by NCR, this partnership being part of a larger deal between the companies, with NCR committing to also providing software and omnichannel technologies to Commercial Bank as part of a multi-year agreement.