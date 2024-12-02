Public sector is the target for 40 percent of UK malware attacks

According to the 2015 Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR) conducted by NTT Com Security, at a global level financial services are the number one targeted sector, accounting for 18% of all detected attacks – yet, in the UK, nearly 40% of malware attacks were against public sector organisations.

This is three times more than the next sector, insurance (13%) and nearly five times more than the media and finance sectors, which were both 9%.

The GTIR also claims that attacks against business and professional services organisations saw a sharp rise this year from 9% to 15% globally. The sector also accounts for 15% of malware observed across the world.