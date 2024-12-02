Procountor selects MePINs strong authentication solution

Based on the MePIN technology, Procountor Key mobile application replaces traditional one-time password lists during the login process. On top of a personal username and password, the user authenticates the login with a tap, PIN or a fingerprint swipe in the Procountor Key application.

MePIN technology provides a universal online authentication platform, enabling online services to choose their authentication methods and policies. The solution also generates digital signatures, which can be used for authorizing transactions and documents.

Procountor Key app can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, later also from Microsoft Store. The application makes it possible for users to have multiple devices within the same user account.