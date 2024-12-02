Precise Biometrics partners Betterlife for licensing its products

Precise BioMatch Mobile offers secure verification of user’s identity when unlocking mobile devices or authenticating to services.

Precise BioMatch Embedded enables secure fingerprint authentication in products with small sensors and limited platforms, such as smart cards, wearables and the Internet of Things.

The agreement includes a fee for pre-paid royalty and the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics’ software, which will be recognized starting from the third quarter 2016.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.