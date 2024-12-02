Playtech partners Featurespace for fraud and risk management

The collaboration will see Featurespace’s ARIC technology solutions integrated into Playtech’s player management system to provide a fraud and risk management tools for Playtech licensees.

Featurespace’s machine learning ARIC platform detects fraud and risk management anomalies in individual player behaviour and will allow Playtech’s customers to detect any unusual activity in their player base. This will enable Playtech’s customers to boost their risk management and further reduce fraud losses.

Playtech is a gambling software development company with more than 130 licensees globally, including regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups and government-sponsored entities.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention, finance, banking, and insurance, security and risk management, responsible gaming, lotteries, and betting, bot detection, mobile and telecoms.