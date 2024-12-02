Pindrops security technology to power Amazon Connect

Pindrop’s native integration with Amazon Connect will enable customers to establish risk scores for their incoming callers. The risk score will integrate seamlessly into the Amazon Connect engine allowing customers to intelligently route risky calls to contact centre fraud specialists.

According to the company, contact centre fraud is up more than 100% year-over-year as companies are investing more heavily in physical and online security. Amazon Connect is able to set up and manage a customer contact centre in minutes so companies of all sizes can provide reliable customer engagement at any scale.