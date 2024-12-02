Pindrop fraud detection technology available on Aeriandi voice platform

Aeriandi’s customers can now use Pindrop’s phone channel authentication and antifraud detection technology in their existing voice security platform without installing additional on-site hardware. Fraud alerts can be sent directly through Aeriandi’s web-based operator portal, with the option to be embedded into a customer’s desktop software or customer relationship management (CRM) system. Pindrop’s Phoneprinting technology analyses more than 1,380 features of a call’s audio to detect the subtle anomalies that indicate fraud, and determine its true device type, geo-location and carrier.

Aeriandi will also integrate Pindrop Network technology, which provides an analysis of a phone number’s history and behaviour. Using machine learning techniques, the product is able to use informed model characteristics to develop an initial assessment of the call in real-time, providing a pre-call layer of security and alerting agents to potentially fraudulent calls before the conversation begins.