Phishing fraud is still high in Canada

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reports phishing fraud scams continue to take a critical financial toll on Canadians. In 2014, the CAFC received 2,412 phishing complaints. The 1,318 people who were identified as victims lost more than USD 245,600.

Phishing is any e-mail falsely claiming to be from an established legitimate organization such as a financial institution, business or government agency. The e-mail may request or direct the consumer to visit a certain website to update or provide personal and/or financial information and passwords.