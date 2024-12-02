Pelican releases fraud prevention solution for payments

The PelicanSecure Fraud Prevention solution addresses key vulnerabilities in the payment lifecycle and has the ability to learn complex patterns of behaviour and to identify and flag subtle anomalies that are indicative of fraud. Harnessing artificial intelligence technology, the solution actively monitors, analyses, detects and prevents attempted fraud breaches.

The PelicanSecure Fraud Prevention solution is available as a stand-alone service, or as a modular part of the overall PelicanSecure suite that includes integrated and advanced fraud, AML and sanctions screening services. All PelicanSecure solutions can be deployed on-premise or provided as a secure cloud service.

Pelican is a global provider of payments and compliance solutions for banks and corporates seeking to streamline and secure the payments lifecycle.