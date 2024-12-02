Pelican expands into Asia Pacific with new Hong Kong office

Pelican has pioneered the practical application of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) disciplines of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning for global payments processing and financial crime compliance for over 20 years, according to the company’s press release. The company’s expansion into the Asia Pacific region provides a wider global reach, complementing its existing office network in New York, London, Amsterdam, Mumbai and Dubai.

To date, the company has customers in over 55 countries, processing more than one billion transactions worth over USD 5 trillion.