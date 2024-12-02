PCI validation given to Shift4s P2PE solution

Merchants using True P2PE with PCI PIN Transaction Security (PTS) approved devices can now reduce the scope and time of required PCI DSS assessments through the use of the Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) P2PE “short form.” Shift4’s nine patents in payment data security include unique aspects of the point-to-point encryption process.

True P2PE encrypts consumers’ card data from the moment a card is inserted, swiped, and manually keyed or tapped (as with mobile wallets like Apple Pay) at a secure payment device. The company then applies a second layer of encryption via their proprietary Derived Unique Key Per Transaction with Moving Target Encryption methodology.

Together with TrueTokenization, merchants using True P2PE can ensure that sensitive card data is not stored, processed or transmitted.